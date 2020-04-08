County provides details on essential businesses roping off portion of stores

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Some stores in the Cape Fear that fall under the ‘essential business’ category have blocked off portions of their stores, prohibiting people from buying certain items.

New Hanover County said it has received a lot of questions about essential retail stores closing off portions of their stores to they have provided more details.

- Advertisement -

Retailers have been asked, under the county’s order, to close off “any portion of its facility dedicated to non-essential goods that it is reasonably capable of closing,” the county wrote in a news release.

It states essential business retailers may choose to close off additional areas of their store, more restrictive of the state and local orders.

Below is an outline of general items and goods deemed essential under the state-wide and county-wide orders, as determined by the county and city legal teams. If a business chooses to limit the sale of essential items in their establishment, they can do that as that is their business decision. The county’s legal teams can only advise them regarding what is allowed to stay open.

1 of 5

Related Article: Downtown Wilmington business leaders working to stimulate local businesses

Essential: food/beverages/groceries (for people and pets), pharmacy/medicine items, health/beauty items, electronics (especially those that assist with mobility, like cell phones), office supplies, books for educational purposes, lawn/garden, construction/hardware/home maintenance, housewares, appliances, vehicle maintenance and repair

Non-Essential: furniture, clothing (except for specific clothing used to make cloth masks), sporting goods, toys (for people or pets), music, movies, greeting cards & party supplies

The county said information is constantly evolving and will continue to update guidance as it is needed.

As a reminder, retailers are able to sell any and all goods online and via curbside pick-up.