Missing educational owl from Onslow Co. found after 6 days

ONLSOW COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An educational owl at Predator or Prey Wildlife Sanctuary has been found after it was missing for six days.

Quill is an education ambassador for Predator or Prey Wildlife Sanctuary located in the Richlands in Onslow County. Cathy Burns with Predator or Prey Wildlife Sanctuary said Quill went missing Thursday night.

Burns said Quill was in his weathering area outside when it happened. Burns said she thinks he got spooked, because Quill broke a big medal ring that he was attached to in the weathering area with double screws. She said he may still have his equipment on his body.

Burns said he was last spotted most recently over by Steed Park in the Richlands.

Burns said Quill tried to go into someone’s home earlier this week. She said he is not afraid of dogs, because he was raised with humans and dogs.

According to this post in the Facebook page created to help find Quill, he has been found:

“A MILLION THANK YOU’S TO EVERYONE, but especially to Edwin and Officer White for helping recover Quill.

More details will follow, but he is home!!!!”

