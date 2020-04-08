Holden Beach closes beach strand, cancels sunrise Easter service at pier

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Holden Beach has officially closed the beach strand after an emergency meeting with commissioners on Tuesday.

The amendment to close the beach starting at midnight is being added to the existing Declaration of the State of Emergency.

“Easter traditionally brings more people to Holden Beach and has always been recognized as the beginning of the beach season. This year we are asking people to stay away and honor the orders and requests of national, state, county and local leaders,” Mayor Alan Holden wrote in a newsletter to residents. “Please stay at home and don’t travel!”

The town also announced there will not be a sunrise Easter service at the Holden Beach Fishing Pier this year. The Holden Beach Chapel will have their Easter service online. The Chapel’s phone number is (910) 842-5700.