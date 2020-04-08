House of Raeford Farms offers curbside pickup at Port City Community Church

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two local organizations are getting creative to give people another way to pick up fresh food during the COVID pandemic.

The House of Raeford Farms has partnered with Port City Community Church to do curbside pick-up.

Raeford Farms set up in the parking lot of Port City Community Church’s Wilmington campus on Tuesday and Wednesday.Workers say they sold out Tuesday, and had cars lined up Wednesday morning.

They’ve been selling cases of fresh chicken breasts and thighs, first come first serve. You can drive up and have the cases placed directly into your car.

Workers say they had so much success the first two days, they’ll be back Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

10% of the proceeds will go to Port City Community Church’s relief fund.