‘Inhale Courage, Exhale Fear’: Fayetteville teen creates t-shirt to help ICU staff at local hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) — At just 13 years old Lauren McGarry understands the magnitude of this pandemic because her mother, Felicia McGarry, is nurse manager in the Intensive Care Unit at Cape Fear Valley Health Hospital.

Lauren decided she wanted to encourage and uplift healthcare workers on the front lines of this pandemic. She started making t-shirts with a very inspiring message on them.

“They say inhale courage, exhale fear. It’s showing you need to be hopeful and courageous and don’t be scared. It’s OK,” Lauren said.

