Local organizations team up to feed dozens

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A church and restaurant in Shallotte teamed up to feed hundreds of people.

Every Sunday and Wednesday, the Highest Praise Church and the Purple Onion restaurant prepare meals for families, and meet people at their cars with the food.

- Advertisement -

They served baked rotisserie chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, and baked rolls.

These organizations started this effort last month and plan on going as long as they can. If you would like donate, you can contact Megan Reeves at 910-755-6642.