Man dies after being found shot in vehicle in Hallsboro

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot multiple times inside a vehicle.

It happened on Tuesday night. Around 10:00 p.m. the sheriff’s office arrived at Hallsboro Road South in Hallsboro, in reference to a gunshot wound.

Deputies spotted a vehicle in the ditch with Joshua Blake Tedder, 25, in the driver seat.

Joshua was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

If you have information pertaining to this investigation, please contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (910) 640-6629 or Det. Rockenbach at (910) 770-2145.