More than 50 coronavirus-related deaths reported in NC

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest numbers of coronavirus cases in North Carolina.
As of Wednesday morning, there were 3,426 cases in the state and 53 deaths. 386 people are hospitalized across the state.
So far, the state has completed 42,987 tests.
As of Tuesday evening, there are 52 cases in New Hanover County. 20 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the county.
26 positive cases have been reported in Brunswick County, and health officials say 13 people have recovered.
Brunswick and Columbus counties are both reporting one death related to COVID-19.