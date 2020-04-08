NC couple stages baby photoshoot with toilet paper, wipes amid virus outbreak

SWANSBORO, NC (WWAY) — Many new parents love to document the milestones in their babies’ lives, from month-to-month birthdays to first smiles. And there’s no bigger milestone than baby’s first pandemic.

As COVID-19 instills concern around the globe, many are looking for a cheerful pick-me-up, and this North Carolina couple is finding that in the form of a baby photoshoot with a pandemic theme, employing props like toilet paper and Clorox wipes.

Patrick Larkin shared photos of his one-month-old son Declan surrounded by those essential products in a recent photoshoot.

“He was born into tumultuous and uncertain times,” Larkin posted online. “We are aware that many more babies will be born into this chaotic world. This must be extremely stressful for the parents-to-be. Our baby boy was fortunate to enter the world before all these crazy restrictions were in place. My heart aches for mamas getting ready to deliver without family present. We are praying for all those unborn babies and their parents. As well as those brave medical staff delivering these wonderful babies, placing their needs behind the needs of others. That selflessness is what makes those medical professionals great caregivers. Join me in keeping these future families in your thoughts and/or prayers.”

He says some of his closest loved ones are in the healthcare field which led him to start a GoFundMe campaign to help families with newborns in the NICU located in Wilmington and Jacksonville.