Paraglider drowns in ocean on North Carolina coast

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC (AP) — Authorities on the North Carolina coast say a paraglider has drowned after he crashed into the Atlantic Ocean.

A news release from the town of Kill Devil Hills says police officers responded to a call just before 7 a.m. Tuesday to a report about a paragilder.

According to the release, 52-year-old William B. Koebornick landed in the ocean about 50 yards offshore and near the Avalon Pier.

An eyewitness and police officers attempted to rescue the man, but officials said the weight of the paraglider’s motor, the harness entanglement and the wave action pulled the man underwater.