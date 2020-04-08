Silver Alert issued for missing Wilmington woman last seen in Leland

Editors Note: Leland Police say Howell has been located.

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington woman hasn’t been seen since leaving her family’s home in Leland on Sunday.

Leland Police say they received a report on Wednesday of a 64-year-old female who was last seen shortly after midnight on Sunday morning by her family members on Stony Woods Lane in Leland.

Suzanne Mavis Howell suffers from a cognitive impairment and has likely not taken her medication in some time, police said.

Howell was last seen driving her maroon colored 2004 Buick LeSabre.

Anyone with information regarding Howell’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Det. Kazee with the Leland Police Department at (910) 520-9678, the Leland Police Department directly at (910) 371-1100, or their local law enforcement agency.

Howell is 5’7 tall and weighs approximately 220 lbs. Has brown hair, hazel eyes, and a three-inch scar on the inside of one of her wrists.

Her 2004 LeSabre has a NC license Plate: HCE-8175