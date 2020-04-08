Wrong ballots mean redo for Columbus County primary race

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A Republican primary in March for a North Carolina county commissioner’s seat will get a do-over in June.

The State Board of Elections voted unanimously on Tuesday to order a new election in the Columbus County commissioner’s race for June 23.

It’s happening because 10 ballots were cast by voters ineligible to vote in the race when the difference between first and second place was only four votes.

Those ineligible ballots can’t be retrieved.

All three primary candidates — Mack Ward, Chris Smith and Bernard White — will be on the ballot again.