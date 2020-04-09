Amber Alert issued for missing child in Durham

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The Durham Police Department is searching for a missing child Thursday morning. Jeremy Rivas-Munoz is a 2-year-old Hispanic male, approximately 2 feet-10 inches tall, weighing 35 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing light blue shirt & black shorts.

- Advertisement - His alleged abductor is Emerson Melendez. Emerson Melendez is a 23 years old, Hispanic, male, 5 feet-10 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing black shirt, tan shorts. Melendez has a skull tattoo on neck, rose tattoo on left hand.

Though they don’t know where the two were headed, the suspected vehicle is a Blue Sedan, possibly a Toyota.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Durham Police Department immediately at (919) 475-2263, or call 911 or *HP.