At least 65 coronavirus-related deaths in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest numbers of coronavirus cases in North Carolina.
As of Thursday morning, there were 3,651 cases in the state and 65 deaths. 398 people are hospitalized across the state.
So far, the state has completed 47,809 tests.
As of Wednesday evening, there are 53 cases in New Hanover County. 32 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the county.
29 positive cases have been reported in Brunswick County, and health officials say 18 people have recovered.
Brunswick and Columbus counties are both reporting one death related to COVID-19.
Gov. Roy Cooper and the Coronavirus Task Force will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. You can watch it live here.