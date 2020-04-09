Bladen County Sheriff’s Office gets large donation of teddy bears

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a big donation of teddy bears this week.

Sheriff Jim McVicker says approximately 60 teddy bears from Jan Barnhill of Rowan community was donated to the department.

- Advertisement -

The teddy bears are given in hopes that they might provide comfort and companionship to victims of car crashes, child protection investigations or other incidents. The hope is that the teddy bear would ease the anxiety and fear during these type situations.

“We really appreciate the kindness shown by Jan Barnhill in donating the teddy bears to the Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff McVicker said. “The Barnhill’s have been long supporters of law enforcement and the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.”