Community donates dozens of homemade face masks to Bladen deputies

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Sheriff Jim McVicker and the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received dozens of face masks made by two residents.

The department says about 40 homemade masks were donated by Shirley Autry and Annie Ruth Powell from the Council community.

Sheriff McVicker presented Autry with a challenge coin from the sheriff’s office as a token of his appreciation.

“We are very fortunate to have citizens in Bladen County who love the Sheriff’s Office and want to do their part to help us in time of need,” McVicker said. “Our deputies and detention officers will use these mask to keep them safe as they go about their work during the COVID-19 epidemic. I want to thank all Bladen County citizens for continuing to following the Covid 19 guidelines and ask them to stay safe and look after their families during these difficult times.”