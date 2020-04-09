Local couple lends RV to health care worker, Burgaw E.R. nurse still in need

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — During this global pandemic, health care workers have to worry about their patients and themselves, but they also risk bringing the virus home to their families. That’s why some are finding temporary housing away from home.

A couple in Shallotte found the group, filled out an application and have already found someone in need.

One E.R. nurse in Burgaw is still in need though. With a son with special needs and a husband who is immune compromised, she’s extremely worried.

“We have weathered through quite a few things, and this has scared me more than anything. This has scared me more than cancer,” E.R. nurse Dana Younger said.

Younger has been through breast cancer and losing her home in Hurricane Florence, but she says being on the front lines of this pandemic is the scariest.

“As a nurse, you already accept the fact, especially as an E.R. nurse, that anything could happen to you at any time, but it never involves your family,” she said.

What’s even scarier to her, is the possibility of bringing the virus home to her children and husband, who has lupus.

“You usually separate work from home, and you can’t at this point,” she said.

A Facebook group, “RVs for MDs to Fight the Coronavirus” is trying to help people like Younger on the front lines. It’s connecting health care workers with people lending RVS, and one Shallotte couple has already had success.

“I said, ‘I found this site. What do you think?’ He goes, ‘Why not?'” Kathy Hindmarsh said.

Hindmarsh stumbled upon the group, and she and her husband Dale knew this was their way to help.

“How could you say no?” she said. “It was a no-brainer.”

Almost instantly, the couple found a health care workers in Sneads Ferry who was sleeping in a tent in her backyard to distance from her family.

“You can’t be sleeping in the yard when there’s this RV available to you,” Hindmarsh said.

On Sunday, Kathy and Dale Hindmarsh drove their RV right up to Sneads Ferry and delivered it to the woman and her family.

“It’s surreal It’s just surreal,” Hindmarsh said.

Four Younger, a hotel isn’t an option, but if she had an RV, she wouldn’t have to live in constant fear.

“I mean, it would just take off so much stress as far as me and my family, you know?” Younger said.

Younger says she hasn’t had any luck yet on the Facebook page, but she says finding an RV would help give her some peace of mind during this time.