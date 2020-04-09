Local group aims to make thousands of masks for NHRMC staff

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center is now accepting handmade masks to keep staff safe in the fight against the coronavirus, but there is a catch.

They have to meet CDC guidelines.

A new Facebook group that was created last week for those who are interested in making masks for clinical workers has grown by the day.

There is more than 400 members, and their goal is to make thousands of masks.

Handmade masks will be going to NHRMC. The hospital was only accepting unused N95 masks until recently.

A hospital spokesperson said the sewing community offered to help make cloth masks, and after speaking with infectious disease experts the hospital chose a design that follows the CDC guidelines.

Sewer Mary Thacker said now that the community can help, people are doing what they can.

“We have people who are cutting, we have people that are sewing. We have people that are donating, and we have people that are helping me to organize the page,” Thacker said. ‘It’s a group effort. We need more, especially if we’re going to do 7,000.”

At least that is the goal. Thacker said she saw on the hospital’s website the increased need for masks, so she felt she had to put her passion to good use, and give others the same opportunity to help.

It is why she created the Masks for NHRMC Heroes social media page.

“I have many friends that are nurses, and we just want to protect our medical field,” Thacker said.

The masks must be tightly woven 100% cotton, and meet other specifications.

“It conforms to the face like they want it to,” Thacker said. “The elastic can go around the ears, there is a pouch in the back, where they can put a filter of their own.”

Masks can be dropped off at the NHRMC Business Center, or contact Thacker through their Facebook group, who will pick up and drop off the masks on your behalf.