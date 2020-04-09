Several employees at Duplin County medical practice test positive for COVID-19

DUPLIN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Several staff members at Rose Hill Medical Center have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release from the Duplin County Health Department.

The health department was notified on Wednesday that employees had tested positive for COVID-19, but no word on how many employees are impacted.

- Advertisement -

All individuals who have tested positive, and their close contacts, are following CDC guidelines and are in isolation at home, the release said. Rose Hill Medical Center is closed until affected persons have met clinical criteria to be released from isolation.

Currently, the health department is in the process of gathering all necessary information. They are not releasing any other details at this time.

All patients seen at the clinic from March 23 through April 3 are being contacted directly by Rose Hill Medical Center and follow-up surveillance will be conducted by Duplin County Health Department.

For Rose Hill Medical Center patients, if you have a true emergency, go to your nearest Emergency Department. If you are a patient of Rose Hill Medical Center and need prescriptions refilled, contact your pharmacy as usual. Providers are working from home and will refill your medications.

If you are an established patient of Rose Hill Medical Center and have an appointment upcoming in the next two weeks, staff will be contacting you about your options. If you are an established patient of Rose Hill Medical Center, and feel you need to be seen by a provider, call the office at 910-289-3027 and staff will discuss your options.

If you cannot reach staff and you feel you need to be seen, call the Mt. Olive Family Medicine Center at 919-652-4954, or Flack River Family Practice at 910-259-5721 to discuss your options.

The Rose Hill Medical Center said it will be open again as soon as possible.

“Duplin County residents need to be aware of the seriousness of COVID-19,” said Tracey Simmons-Kornegay, Duplin County Health Director. “The most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are to practice social distancing, proper hand hygiene, and limiting social interaction by staying at home as much as possible. In addition, residents should be aware of the face mask guidance released by the CDC about covering your face if you need to go out for essentials. A face covering can help keep you from transmitting the virus and possibly provide you some protection from others.”

For COVID-19 questions, please call the Duplin County Health Department at 910-296-2130 ext. 8160.