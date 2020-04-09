Traveling minister accused of sexual misconduct with boys

SPARTANBURG, SC (AP) — A traveling minister accused of sexual misconduct involving teenage boys has been arrested in South Carolina.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that William Coats was arrested Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Investigators say Coats is the pastor of a church that meets in people’s homes. He’s accused of ministering to young teenage boys about explicit topics.

Authorities say he’s had addresses throughout the United States so there may be more victims.

He’s charged with indecent exposure, disseminating obscene material and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.