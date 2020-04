‘What Did We Miss?’ is our weekly comedy news segment. Every week Wills Maxwell Jr. gives a humorous report on the weird news stories that WWAY did not cover. This week Wills talks to Bill Gates* about his post-Microsoft Life.

Watch ‘What Did We Miss?’ every Thursday on Good Morning Carolina and News at 11. Catch up on previous episodes here.

- Advertisement -

*We didn’t actually get Bill Gates. It’s Wilmington comedian Mat Millner.