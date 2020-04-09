Wilmington Pharmacy steps in to make hand sanitizer

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–It’s been business as usual for the Medical Center Specialty Pharmacy in Wilmington, but with the rapid spread of Covid-19 they have created another formula to help fill a void the entire nation is dealing with.

That need is the lack of hand sanitizer.

- Advertisement -

“We had some questions from local doctor offices and businesses saying they had a need for some hand sanitizer,” says Pharmacist Matt Lopatka.

It took them awhile to create the formula for the sanitizer , but once they got clearance from the FDA the project took off. It has gone all the way from individual purchases to large medical facilities.

“Over the last week or so we’ve been going through between five and seven gallons a day,”said Lopatka. “Anybody can come in and get it from us.”

They say during this time it’s about helping where you can. They have received plenty of help themselves during the process.

“A lot of the community has reached out to us to see how they could help us in this,”says Lopatka. “It’s been a team effort so far, were not out of the woods yet, we still have some work to do.”

Medical Center Specialty Pharmacy says as long as there’s still a need in the community they won’t stop the production anytime soon.

You can purchase the hand sanitizer bottles at the Pharmacy’s front desk.