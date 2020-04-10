A behind-the-scenes look at WWAY practicing social distancing

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced business to work remotely and WWAY is no exception, with many of our staff members inside and out of the newsroom working from home.

From reporters to anchors, it’s been a learning curve to bring you the latest updates in this new and uncertain time, but we’re all getting more comfortable with it every day.

“We still have the same job to do, obviously times are tough for everyone, things are going to look a little different, feel a little different, but just do what you can,” says WWAY reporter Kylie Jones.

WWAY’s top priority is the safety and health of our employees, but it hasn’t stopped our team from bringing you the stories that matter most, from our homes and into yours.

Just like with every new challenge, there have been bumps along the road with technology, but it’s the growth of our staff that has shone through in the toughest of times.

“As an anchor I feel like being here by myself makes me a lot more conscious of what I’m doing, because I can’t see anything else,” says WWAY anchor Randy Aldridge. “So, it has made me really focus on my part of the product that we put out.”

It has taken the entire staff’s dedication to make this new normal work, and as we like to say, if everyone’s moving forward together, the success will take care of itself.

“I’m really impressed by everyone, for just kind of stepping up and not complaining and just kind of figuring out what needs to be done and adjusting,” says WWAY producer Sarah Johnson. “We’re still learning what’s working best for us.”

And just like you, we will all continue to learn together. Our goal still remains the same, and that’s to bring you all the stories that matter most during this trying time.

Thank you for your support.