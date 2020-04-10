Burgaw couple gifts RV to local E.R. nurse in need

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — An E.R. nurse in Burgaw who was in need of an RV to distance herself from her family during the COVID-19 pandemic had her prayers were answered.

On Thursday, WWAY told you about E.R. nurse Dana Younger, who is on the front lines of the pandemic. Younger has two sons and a husband who’s immune system is compromised.

Lynne and Dennis Murphy from Burgaw saw WWAY’s story, and gifted their RV to Younger. The delivered the RV to Younger’s home Friday afternoon.

Younger says the Murphys are amazing people and she was blessed to have met them.

The three even shared a “virtual hug”.