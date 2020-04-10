Celebrate Easter virtually this year with these fun activities at home

(ABC News) — Although the coronavirus pandemic is putting a pause on Easter celebrations with loved ones this year, there are still ways to have fun with the kids at home.

With just a few materials you may already have at home, Good Housekeeping Style Director Lori Bergamotto shared a list of activities that are perfect for the family to enjoy while staying safe at home.

- Advertisement -

Here are some ways to make the most of the holiday:

1. DIY Easter Egg Dye

If you don’t have an Easter Egg dye kit at home, Lori says you can make your own homemade dye using water and white vinegar as your base and strained juice from fruits and veggies like beets, purple cabbage, blueberries and onion skins. You can also use food coloring or natural dyes. By using this natural method, Lori says you can even boil the eggs and refrigerate them for up to a week.

DIY Easter Egg DyeLori Bergamotto

2. Crafty Eggs

Related Article: Kim Kardashian back at White House to talk criminal justice

If dyeing eggs is not an option, decoratively showcase the eggs that you have at home by placing them on recycled toilet paper or paper towel rolls by using them as bunny egg holders.

First, cut the front of the roll and then trace bunny ears on the back to cut out. Next, coat the roll in white or grey paint. Then, you can use a marker to draw on a little bunny face and you’ll have a cute and easy Easter egg.

3. Everlasting Eggs

If you don’t have any eggs on hand but want to get in on the Easter egg decorating fun, have your kids look for oval-shaped rocks in the yard and have them paint them like Easter eggs. And if you don’t have any paint at home, nail polish works great too.

Lori Bergamotto

4. Easter Bingo

While the traditional Easter egg hunt may not be possible this year without extended families, recast the whole experience by doing a Zoom Easter Bingo game. Go online and search for Easter Bingo Cards that have the things that you and your extended family would normally put in Easter eggs, hide those items around the home and open them all up together.

Whoever gets Easter Bingo first gets some sort of creative prize that works during this stay-at-home time like family movie night, extra screen time, breakfast for dinner, or something to be redeemed later.

(For bingo cards, Lori used the website “Bingo Baker” to make the card, which allows you to scramble the images.)

Happy Easter to you and yours!