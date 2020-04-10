COVID-19 cases in North Carolina nears 4,000; 74 deaths

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest numbers of coronavirus cases in North Carolina.
As of Friday morning, there were 3,908 cases in the state and 74 deaths. 423 people are hospitalized across the state.
- Advertisement -
So far, the state has completed 57,645 tests.
As of Thursday evening, there are 54 cases in New Hanover County. 32 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the county.
30 positive cases have been reported in Brunswick County, and health officials say 18 people have recovered.
Brunswick and Columbus counties are both reporting one death related to COVID-19.