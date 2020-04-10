Crews suspend search for missing swimmer in North Myrtle Beach

One man was pulled from the ocean in North Myrtle Beach Thursday and a search for another man has been suspended, according to officials.

Pat Dowling, a spokesperson for North Myrtle Beach, said the incident happened at the beach off 14th Avenue South Thursday evening.

Crews deployed jet skis and a drone to search for a second person who is reportedly in the water. The Coast Guard also brought out a helicopter, Dowling added.

He also said there will be a presence on the beach overnight but not a full search.

Dowling added the two men were swimming together, and they got into some difficulty.

Read more here.