Non-resident dies from COVID-19 in Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, N.C. (NEWS RELEASE) – Brunswick County Public Health received information Friday evening that a non-county resident who tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) while visiting the county has passed away.

“We are incredibly saddened to hear this news today and we offer our deepest condolences to the family members on this terrible loss,” Health and Human Services Director David Stanley said. “Although they were not a resident of our county, the impact and sorrow of their passing is not lost on us and we are thinking of them at this time.”

This individual was isolating in the county with household contacts who are currently quarantining. No children are involved.

Because this individual was not a resident of Brunswick County, this death will not reflect in the County’s official case counts. The County previously reported the passing of a county resident from COVID-19 Friday, April 3.

To protect the families’ privacy, no further information about this individual will be released.

Brunswick County also identified three additional positive cases of COVID-19 among county residents Friday. These cases are separate from one another.

Two of the cases are each close contacts to separate, previously reported cases. There are other close contacts in the home who are isolating or quarantining. There is no additional contact with children. Contact tracing is already completed.

The third positive case reported Friday is travel-related and there is one close contact quarantining. There is no known contact with children and contact tracing is completed.

To protect individual privacy, no further information will be released.

As of April 10, there are 33 positive cases of COVID-19, 59 pending test results and 809 confirmed negative test results, totaling 901 tests administered so far. Of the 33 positive cases, 17 are male and 16 are female; 19 are considered recovered cases and one is a death associated to COVID-19.

Public Health continues to work with our health and safety partners in the community to respond to the pandemic and is providing routine updates to the public on our efforts and important health guidance. More information and details from the County are available at brunswickcountync.gov/coronavirus

“It is perfectly understandable if you are feeling stressed or uncertain at this time,” Stanley said. “There are a number of free resources available to all of us if we need to reach out and speak to someone about our questions or anxieties. We encourage you to use these resources and to continue to check with the County, the NC Department of Health and Human Services, and the CDC for the latest guidance and information about COVID-19.”

Additionally, the County also encourages everyone to remain at home and limit travel to only the essentials like grocery shopping and work through April 29, including Easter weekend.

“A majority of the positive cases in the County’s case counts and the non-resident cases the County receives notification about are travel-related,” Stanley said. “Please follow the Stay at Home order and refrain from traveling in and out of the County or inviting individuals from outside of the county to stay with you while the order is in place. Together we can work to slow the spread of the virus through these efforts.”