North Carolina jobless claims slowed, still historic

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The surge in unemployment claims in North Carolina has slowed in recent days, but remains at historic levels.

U.S. Labor Department data released on Thursday shows applications for temporary unemployment assistance in North Carolina last week fell by 20% compared to the week before. But the data also shows that the state’s unemployment benefits office has processed close to 404,000 claims since March 14.

Workers at shuttered restaurants are feeling much of the losses.

The economic struggles come amid a statewide stay-home order issued late last month.

North Carolina health officials reported about 3,650 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 virus-related deaths as of Thursday.