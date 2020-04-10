Some pharmacies struggling to get masks for workers

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve picked up a prescription lately, did you notice whether the pharmacist was wearing a mask?

As more businesses take precautions to protect employees and customers where does that leave pharmacies?

WWAY reached out to the two largest pharmacy chains, CVS and Walgreens, to find out what their policies are regarding masks and gloves.

A spokesperson for CVS says they are providing all store colleagues with masks and are now requiring them to wear a mask or other face covering while on duty.

However, it isn’t as black and white for independent pharmacy owners like Kevin Sands.

He says his two pharmacies in Brunswick County have changed how they serve customers, but getting masks hasn’t been easy.

“We are doing basically curbside service and delivery, but as far as protective equipment, we just can’t, I mean we haven’t been able to get it at all,” Sands said. “It’s just been a ‘it’s coming it’s coming it’s coming,’ but it never gets there.”

Walgreens has not yet responded to our request for comment.