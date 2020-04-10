Spring fest pageant still scheduled to happen, but virtually

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This pandemic is not stopping the Pender County Spring Fest Pageant from happening, at least virtually.

It is the longest running event of this sort in the county. This year, organizers wanted to involve the community more by having a virtual pageant for females between newborn to 23-years-old.

The pageant was originally scheduled to take place at Holly Shelter Middle School. Now, however Director Brittany Moore said contestants will pre-record themselves to be shown on the event’s Facebook page.

Moore said the 16 contestants are ready.

“These moms and girls have just put so much work in, and there’s nothing to really look forward to right now. There’s a question mark, when will life get back to normal, so we thought this was a great opportunity to give them some type of normalcy,” Moore stated.

She said the event is also a scholarship pageant and will take place on April 26.