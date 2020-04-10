Study: 1 in 4 tenants Charlotte tenants have missed rent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) — A study by a housing nonprofit has found nearly 1 in 4 Charlotte-area tenants have missed rent payments that were due in the first week of April.

The Washington, D.C.-based National Multifamily Housing Council says the figures represent an 8% rise in missed payments from the same time last year.

The Charlotte Observer reports close to 1 in 5 tenants in the Raleigh-Cary area also missed rent payments in early April.

A Mecklenburg county commissioner says the stats should keep every elected official awake at night.

The rise in missed payments comes as the state is projected to reach nearly 500,000 unemployment claims this week.