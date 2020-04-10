The do’s and don’ts of wearing latex gloves in public

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There’s been a lot of talk about whether wearing latex gloves while you’re out in public does any good. New Hanover County health experts tell WWAY the do’s and don’ts of using gloves when you go out.

Carla Turner with the health department explains even if you’re wearing gloves, germs can be transferred to different things you touch.

- Advertisement -

For example, if you go to the grocery story, then put your groceries in the car and drive home with gloves on, everything you touched will also be spread to your steering wheel, keys and everything else.

Turner explains what you can do as you leave the store.

“I would recommend taking the gloves off right there, throwing them away, sanitizing your hands and putting things in your car,” she says. “Again, if it’s bags you brought from home, you know they’re clean. Put everything in your car, and when you’re home get them out. If you have other gloves you want to put on when you put your gloves in your pantry, that’s up to you.”

Related Article: US moves nearer to shutdown amid coronavirus fears

When you’re taking the gloves off, Turner says its important you take the gloves off from the inside out so you don’t spread all those germs on your skin.