Woman shot during Easter egg hunt in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman was seriously injured during a shooting in the Houston Moore housing community.

Wilmington Police say the Shotspotter alert activated around 2:35 pm at 1602 Kennedy Plaza.

- Advertisement -

Witnesses told police they were having an Easter Egg Hunt for kids when the suspect rode by in an unknown vehicle and fired a shot, hitting the 29-year-old victim.

She was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to please use Text-a-Tip online at Tip708.com or call the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609.