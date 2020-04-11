$100 for a roll of toilet paper! That’s just one of the 1,200 price gouging complaints filed in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — The price gouging complaints filed with the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office continue to grow.
Since our state is under a state of emergency, the price gouging law is in effect. So far, more than 1,200 complaints have been filed.
Several of the complaints report listings for sale on Facebook marketplace. One consumer reported that someone was selling one roll of toilet paper for $100.
Consumers also filed reports claiming they were charged too much for hand sanitizer, cleaning products and face masks.
Total Complaints by Category
Cleaning Products: 113
Fuel: 70
Groceries: 648
Health Product: 137
Other: 156
Sanitizer: 67
Travel:11
Grand Total: 1202
Out of all of the price gouging complaints, AG Stein is investigating nine North Carolina-based sellers on Amazon. Those sellers are accused of raising prices on coronavirus-related products by more than 40 percent, including hand sanitizer and N-95 masks. Amazon says one group made more than $100,000 in sales as a result of those higher prices.