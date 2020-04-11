Crisis centers see flood of coronavirus calls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Due to the coronavirus, we’re all living in a time of uncertainty right now, and if you feel anxious, you’re certainly not alone.
Crisis centers and suicide hotlines nationwide are being flooded with calls. Here in North Carolina, the phones are ringing off the hook.
Across the country, crisis centers and suicide hotlines are hearing the same questions and fear – a fear of the unknown.
“I think everyone in this country pretty much feels hopeless right now,” said mental health advocate Fonda Bryant.
As a 25-year suicide survivor, Bryant reflects on what many people are going through, quarantined in their homes.
Usually, you’re around people.
“But now you’re isolated and those thoughts start coming in and it might be telling you you’re hopeless, you’re a loser, kill yourself, things aren’t going to get better,” Bryant said.
The coronavirus has changed the world as we know it, and for some, that uncertainty and stress of the pandemic could reveal a dark reality like suicide.
“This coronavirus is going to push it, but we’re already in crisis with suicide and it’s not going to any better until people get educated,” Bryant said.
Real Crisis Intervention in Greenville, South Carolina, is a non-profit crisis center that answers for the national suicide prevention lifeline.
On average, they’re getting 300 calls a day.
“A percentage of our calls that are COVID related is obviously through the roof. We are getting anywhere from 30 to 40 to sometimes 50 or 60 calls a day – people just primarily concerned and that’s, you know, 20 percent of our calls,” lifeline supervisor Daniel Hager said.
They’re concerned about money and losing their jobs, which can bring out anxiety, stress, and negative thoughts.
Fonda says training coast to coast is making a difference to identify the warning signs, preventing a suicide.