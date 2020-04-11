More than 4,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state; More local cases reported

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest numbers of coronavirus cases in North Carolina.
As of Saturday morning, there were 4,312 cases in the state and 80 deaths. 362 people are hospitalized across the state.
So far, the state has completed 60,393 tests.
As of Friday night, Pender county has five confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As of Thursday evening, there are 54 cases in New Hanover County. 32 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the county.
33 positive cases have been reported in Brunswick County, and health officials say 19 people have recovered. Brunswick County Public Health received information Friday evening that a non-county resident who tested positive for novel coronavirus while visiting the county has passed away.