No new coronavirus deaths reported Saturday in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC (WBTV) – Mecklenburg County health officials released new coronavirus data that had a little bit of positive news Saturday afternoon.
No new deaths were reported in the county, keeping the total amount of COVID-19-related fatalities at 12.
The county reported 20 new cases of the virus, bringing that total to 933, as of Saturday afternoon. North Carolina reports the county has 935 cases.
On Friday, there it was confirmed that two babies are among the reported 900-plus coronavirus cases in Mecklenburg County.