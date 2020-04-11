Santee Cooper center as SC House-Senate feud gets angrier

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers had planned to meet for a few hours Wednesday so they wouldn’t have to meet again until at least the summer to avoid the coronavirus.

But a breakdown means at least one of the chambers will have to return before July 1 and pass a bill allowing the state to continue operating without a budget or South Carolina will shut down.

House Speaker Jay Lucas says the Senate showed “a shameless abdication of leadership.” Senate President Harvey Peeler says the state would be better served if all lawmakers spent less time on public relations.