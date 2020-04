Columbus County, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Health Department is reporting six new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Columbus County to 31. The source of infection is unknown for all six cases.

Based on information provided by the individuals, county public health officials will assess risks of exposure, and determine which, if any, additional measures are needed such as temperature and symptom checks, quarantine and/or testing.