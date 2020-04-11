South Carolina COVID-19 deaths rise to 80

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Health officials say eight more people have died in South Carolina because of COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 80.

A statement issued Saturday by the Department of Health and Environmental Control says at least five of the latest victims were elderly people with underlying health problems.

Two other people are described as being middle-aged, but they also had underlying issues with their health.

The state has 144 new cases of the illness caused by the new coronavirus. That brings the statewide total to more than 3,200 people.