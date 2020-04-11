Triangle shoppers line up outside stores ahead of Easter weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Shoppers lined up outside stores on Friday ahead of Easter weekend and before stricter statewide orders for retailers go into effect.

Although many people won’t be able to celebrate Easter like they usually do, there’s often a special meal to be cooked.

Many shoppers wore masks and tried to keep their distance from one another.

“I’m getting my ham for my Easter dinner,” said Jessica Tripiotis. “It feels good as long as I keep myself distanced from everybody and everybody follows the rules.”

Costco, Wegman’s, Trader Joe’s and Honey Baked Ham are some of the stores that have already been limiting the number of customers inside at one time.

However, not everyone’s been able to social distance.

“I’ve been trying to shop later,” said Carolyn Raynor.

Raynor said earlier this week her grocery store felt too busy.

“They didn’t have any of the markers. People were all crowded. I came at a busy time. People were really on top of each other trying to get to a register,” said Raynor.

That’s expected to change Monday.

Effective at 5 p.m., retailers must limit the number of people inside to no more than 20 percent of their store’s stated fire capacity, or five customers for every 1,000 square feet.

The governor said stores must also clearly mark six feet of distance at places where people gather, like checkout lines or waiting outside.

