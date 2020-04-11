UN urges religious leaders to work for peace, fight virus

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is appealing to religious leaders of all faiths “to join forces to work for peace around the world and focus on our common battle to defeat COVID-19.”

The U.N. chief said Christians will be celebrating Easter, Jews are marking Passover, and Muslims will soon begin the holy month of Ramadan, usually occasions of communities and families coming together.

- Advertisement -

But Guterres said Saturday the coronavirus pandemic, with its lockdowns and social distancing, has led to a “surreal world” of silent streets, shuttered stores, empty places of worship.

He said: “Together, we can and will defeat this virus.”