First death from COVID-19 reported in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – New Hanover County Public Health officials learned Sunday of the first confirmed death in New Hanover County from COVID-19.

The individual was a New Hanover County resident in their 40’s and passed away on April 12, 2020. To protect the privacy of this individual and their family, no other information will be shared.

“It is heartbreaking to hear the news of one of our residents passing away from COVID-19, and my deepest sympathy goes to their family and friends,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “This is a stark reminder of the seriousness of COVID-19, and I urge residents to continue to abide by the recommendations of our health officials to protect one another. This reinforces more than ever why we must do everything we can to prevent further spread of this virus in New Hanover County.”

The New Hanover County Stay At Home order is currently under review by local officials and updates will be shared publicly prior to the order expiring on Monday, April 13 at 5 p.m.

As of April 12, there have been 59 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Hanover County, and of those there are 26 people still ill and experiencing symptoms, one death and 32 who have recovered.

The number of lab confirmed cases does not represent all possible cases in our community, due to testing criteria and the CDC’s recommendation that people with mild symptoms consistent with COVID-19 do NOT need testing and should stay at home to recover.