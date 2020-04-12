Nursing home deaths soar past 3,600 in alarming surge

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 3,600 deaths have been linked to coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities nationwide, an alarming rise in just the past two weeks.

Because the federal government has not been releasing a count of its own, The Associated Press has kept its own running tally based on media reports and state health departments.

The latest count of at least 3,621 deaths is up from about 450 deaths just 10 days ago.

Experts say even that is likely an undercount because most state numbers don’t include those who died without ever being tested for COVID-19.