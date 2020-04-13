BEMC mistakenly sends notices of delinquency

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re a Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation customer, you may have gotten an email over the weekend about your bill being delinquent.

The company confirms the message was an error.

A spokesman with BEMC said around 17,000 customers got an email saying their account is past due and subject to disconnection.

In accordance with Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order, BEMC has suspended all disconnects on past due accounts.

The company said they were trying to shut off the disconnect process in their system during the pandemic.

In a post on Facebook, BEMC explained the system malfunctioned and sent out the delinquent emails instead.

An inaccurate email was sent to some of our members this morning as a result of a process error. Please disregard the… Posted by Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation on Sunday, April 12, 2020

Customers should have gotten a second email correcting the issue.