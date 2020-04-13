School meal services in Brunswick and Pender counties impacted by severe weather

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Due to a severe weather threat impacting the Cape Fear Monday morning, free meal delivery in two counties will be impacted today.

The Brunswick County Schools meal service has been cancelled for the day, including delivery service. According to a school district spokesman, the Brunswick County Schools meal service plan is scheduled to resume Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

In Pender County, schools will not be providing meal drops throughout the county due to severe storms moving through the area.

For those still in need of meals today, the school kitchens will be open from 1-3 p.m. for walk-up service: Burgaw Elementary, Penderlea School, Malpass Corner Elementary, Pender High, Heide Trask High, Topsail High and the Surf City campus. Regular distribution will resume on Tuesday, April 14.

Stay with WWAY for all the severe weather coverage and to find out if any other services are impacted.