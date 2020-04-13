Cameron Art Museum offering lots of online art programs including meditation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cameron Art Museum in Wilmington is currently closed due to state and local restrictions to slow the spread of the new Coronavirus but staff are continuing to reach the public through a new initiative called #ConnectwithCAM.

It features family programming, lesson plans you can do at home, meditation sessions, videos exploring the art in the facility’s galleries and grounds, and virtual exhibitions.

“We’re trying to offer as many programs as we would normally offer in-person at the museum–virtually,” said Georgia Mastroieni, CAM’s Youth and Family Education Coordinator.

The Museum offers a number of programs including Art Explorers on Facebook Live every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. which is geared more for younger children, pre-K 5 and younger.

They’re also posting art lesson plans for older children every Monday and Wednesday through the Kids@CAM ‘At Home Family Project’ series.

There’s also a guided meditation and writing program offered Mondays at 11 a.m.

Starting this week, they will launch the CAM Café Live Music Series on Thursday, April 16, with El Jaye Johnson at 6 p.m., and again on Thursday, April 23, with Roger Davis. They’ll do a 30-minute set each evening and Sabrina from the CAM Café will share cocktail recipes for adult participants.

CAM is also offering a number of virtual activities for children and families as part of #ConnectwithCAM.

“In our Art Explorers program, we read a book and walk through the steps of an art activity using simple materials,” Mastroieni said. “Last week, we read ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ and created butterflies using toilet paper rolls.”

With the Kids@CAM ‘At Home Family Project’, the Museum offers lesson plans to complete in one’s own time drawing inspiration from CAM’s permanent collection and famous artists throughout art history, for example ‘symmetrical paintings’ inspired by Minnie Evans, or creating pop art versions of a self portrait using Andy Warhol as inspiration.

So far, they have reached an average of 1,000 people through Art Explorers live and an average of 500 people through the Kids@CAM lesson plan.

“It’s been a learning experience and a whole new way of interacting because we’re used to being there in person,” Mastroieni said. “What we’re learning more and more is that we can still have that interaction where we can communicate with comments in real time, or we can go back and continue that conversation, it’s definitely an adjustment.”

The CAM is also partnering with other local organizations as part of its #ConnectwithCAM initiative.

“We are beginning to pursue a collaboration with the New Hanover Resiliency Task Force to create a relaxation and art event that will be offered soon,” Mastroieni said. “We love to share the creative work of our colleagues and community who are also finding innovative ways to engage with audiences virtually.”

To participate in #ConnectwithCAM via Facebook, like and follow Cameron Art Museum. You can also check out their website for more information.