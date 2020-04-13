Cape Fear Optimist Club serves up over 300 meals for first responders

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Cape Fear Optimist Club is doing its part to help feed first responders during this difficult time.

The club served up more than 300 hot home cooked meals on Monday evening. They delivered the meals to police stations and fire houses across the Wilmington area with the help of volunteers.

The club says this is the least they could do to give back to those working to keep us safe during the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We though it was about time that the first responders got a little bit of credit for what they do,”said Cape Fear Optimist member David Pearson. “They are basically putting their lives on the line for us and this is just one small way of giving a little bit back.”