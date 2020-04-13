Creative North Carolina mail carrier brings joy with wild costumes

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WXII) — While many businesses have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, mail remains an essential service throughout the state of North Carolina.

One carrier in southern Winston-Salem is delivering more than bills, medicine, and magazines though. She is also delivering joy.

For the last week and a half she has been dressing up in a variety of wacky outfits, much to the delight of the people on her route and her friends on Facebook.

Traci Lewis says her parents raised her to work hard and laugh as much as possible. She also says she’s heavily involved in Girl Scouts, where she teaches young women to make the world a better place and make people smile.

“And the third reason is- it makes me feel better,” she says with a chuckle.

So far she has dressed up as a shark, a butterfly, a pirate, a bee, ‘quarantine casual Friday,’ and road construction, complete with an orange cone on her head. It is not uncommon for people to stop her on her route and ask for a picture after patiently waiting for her arrival.

